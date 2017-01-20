LinkedIn says these will be the most promising jobs in 2017

Hospitalist, pharmacist, sales engineer, site reliability engineer, and product manager top LinkedIn’s ranking of 20 positions with the most potential for career growth this year. The jobs were given weighted scores based on salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability. Analysts gave the most weight (30%) on salary and the least (10%) on regional availability.

This post has been updated.