LinkedIn says these will be the most promising jobs in 2017

Hospitalist, pharmacist, sales engineer, site reliability engineer, and product manager top LinkedIn’s ranking of 20 positions with the most potential for career growth this year. The jobs were given weighted scores based on salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year growth in job openings, and widespread regional availability. Analysts gave the most weight (30%) on salary and the least (10%) on regional availability.
This post has been updated.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens