Should Twitter dump Trump? Ellen Pao makes a compelling argument

Just hours before Donald Trump was scheduled to be sworn in, tech execs Ellen Pao and Laura I. Gómez wrote an appeal to Twitter chief Jack Dorsey arguing that the incoming president should be suspended from the platform. It’s not just because of the things he tweets, Pao and Gómez write, but because the things he tweets incite his followers to cause real harm.

Admittedly, it’s hard to imagine Twitter actually suspending Trump, but the execs do make some interesting points. Especially compelling is their implication that Trump’s baleful antics are essentially dragging Twitter into the social-media mud, something Twitter Inc. as a company can scarcely afford these days:

“But @realdonaldtrump is bringing out the worst of Twitter — the company, the platform, and its users. He’s using his manipulation skills and your platform to bully others, and to incite supporters to harass people — both on Twitter and in real life.”

So maybe suspending Trump would just be good business. That’s an argument even he should be able to get behind.



[Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images]