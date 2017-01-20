Why is the Doomsday Clock still at 3 minutes to midnight?

The Doomsday Clock, which tracks how close scientists see humanity as being to destruction, has been set to 3 minutes to midnight since 2015. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the publication that’s set the virtual clock since 1947, typically only adjusts the clock once per year—and they’re going to announce 2017’s setting this Thursday, January 26.

Since factors including climate change, nuclear threats, cyber attacks, and infectious disease were cited by the Bulletin last year in explaining the current setting, it’s hard to imagine the clock losing any time.

Here’s a dashboard showing some of the factors taken into consideration when setting the clock.