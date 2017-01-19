If you drive for Uber in one of these cities, the FTC says you were over-promised on pay

The Federal Trade Commission took Uber to task for allegedly exaggerating how much money drivers would earn in certain cities. Now Uber has agreed to pay $20 million.

“Many consumers sign up to drive for Uber, but they shouldn’t be taken for a ride about their earnings potential or the cost of financing a car through Uber,” said Jessica Rich, the FTC’s director of consumer protection. “This settlement will put millions of dollars back in Uber drivers’ pockets.” The FTC found that while Uber advertised $90,000 annual median incomes for drivers in New York, the actual figure came in closer to $61,000. Similar discrepancies were found in cities around the country, including many of the company’s largest markets.