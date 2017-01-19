Zuckerberg on Hawaiian estate privacy controversy: It’s “complicated”

Yesterday, news broke , courtesy of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser , that the Facebook CEO was resorting to lawsuits as a way of ensuring the privacy of a 700-acre estate he’d purchased in Hawaii . The thrust of the story was that the legal actions, known as “quiet title and partition,” were necessary in order to keep dozens of neighbors from being able to legally cross the property , which is made up of a number of individual parcels, some of which are inside the boundaries of the larger tract.

Today, Zuckerberg addressed the controversy directly in a post on Facebook in which he wrote that there had been numerous “misleading stories” about the situation. In short, he noted that he wanted to make sure every neighbor gets paid for their parcels but that it’s not entirely clear who all the owners are. “In Hawaii, this is where it gets more complicated,” Zuckerberg wrote. “As part of Hawaiian history, in the mid-1800s, small parcels were granted to families, which after generations might now be split among hundreds of descendants. There aren’t always clear records, and in many cases descendants who own 1/4% or 1% of a property don’t even know they are entitled to anything.”

And that’s, he said, why he’s filing the quiet title actions: to “find all these partial owners so we can pay them their fair share” and, in the end, be good neighbors.

[Photo: Unsplash user Skyler Smith]