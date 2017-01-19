Fake news is now an entire beat at CNN

The job description for a new Senior Writer position at CNN pretty much sums up where media coverage is heading in 2017:
“CNNMoney is expanding its Media team. We’re going to be examining the wave of “fake news” stories and the people behind them, but more than that we’re going to be looking at truth — what happened to it, why so many of us no longer believe it, and where those people are going to get their information instead.”
The posting was first noticed by Vice. Among the responsibilities are “debunking myths” and “investigating fake news, hoaxes and untruths of all kinds.”