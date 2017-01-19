HTC’s Vive is investing $10M in VR that aims to improve actual reality

Much of the virtual reality content that’s available today is entertainment–games, or fun experiences. Certainly there are numerous projects that are built to engage us and make us think, but for the most part, the high-profile work is about fun.

So it’s pretty notable that today, HTC Vive announced the $10 million “VR for Impact” program, which will support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to end poverty, protect the Earth, and generally support universal peace and prosperity. The Vive effort is meant to fund VR projects that boost awareness of social issues, educate people about them, and eventually, lead to direct action. Submissions are being taken now and the winning projects will be unveiled April 22.