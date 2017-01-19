advertisement
Twitter’s latest diversity report shows gains for women in leadership roles

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Twitter says it surpassed some of its key diversity benchmarks last year, including women in leadership positions. The social network said today that 30% of its high-level employees in 2016 were women, a bit higher than the goal of 25% it set for itself at the end of the previous year. 
Gains on non-white employees were less salient, but the company at least met its benchmarks. The full report can be found here

