The National Endowment for the Arts would be eliminated under Trump team’s proposal: report

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

According to The Hill, members of the Trump transition team have been meeting with White House staffers to discuss dramatic cuts in federal spending. Under their proposal, the National Endowment for the Arts would be completely eliminated. The budget for the NEA goes up and down, depending on the year. Last year, it was around $148 million, which is far lower than its peak in the early 1990s, when it was more than $175 million.  

