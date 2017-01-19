Beware of the fake fake news checker

It was bound to happen . . . a Swedish Facebook group called Mediekollen has popped up that claims to be a fact-checker, but in actuality is spreading more disinformation and fake news. It appears the group, which is gaining popularity as a true fact-checking organization, was set up by people opposed to immigration in Sweden. As the Guardian reports:
Much of the information Mediekollen uses in its version of a fact check is indeed based on fact. But unlike most established fact-checkers, which pick out figures or statements to verify or debunk, it creates a different narrative using other pieces of evidence or opinion to support or knock down a statement or story. It is argument, often deliberately misleading, dressed up as verification.
[Screenshot: Facebook]