Oculus’s controversial founder, Palmer Luckey, emerges from shadows at ZeniMax trial

It’s been quite some time since Luckey’s been seen in public. After he was outed by the Daily Beast as the funder of an anti-Hillary Clinton “shitposting” meme factory , he went to ground, and save for assurances from Oculus in October that he’s still on board , and in December that his ongoing role will soon be defined , we’ve heard nothing at all from the VR wunderkind .

He reappeared in Dallas today, testifying in the trial in which ZeniMax is suing Oculus, alleging that the Facebook-owned company stole the technology that led to the Oculus Rift. There, the plaintiff’s lawyers attempted to make the case the Luckey wasn’t a wunderkind at all, and that, as Upload VR reported, “Luckey made ‘no substantial contribution’ to the creation of the Rift.”

For his part, at trial, Luckey stood by the fabled Rift creation story, that he’d built the initial prototype and taken it to John Carmack, then an employee of ZeniMax subsidiary id Software, Upload VR reported. ZeniMax claims Carmack stole the technology before leaving to join Oculus.