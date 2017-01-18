Obama’s visiting tech fellow program could become law, if he signs the bill in time

The TALENT Act , which would write President Obama’s Presidential Fellows Program into the law, has now passed both House (last week) and Senate (last night) and now awaits POTUS signature. The Act was layered into House majority leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) Innovation Initiative.

One of TALENT Act’s key backers, Alexandra Reeve Givens, told me the initiative saw broad support on both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leadership like Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). This may bode well for other “visiting techie” programs—like the U.S. Digital Service—under the incoming Trump administration.

Program fellows are typically tech industry veterans, many of them former small business owners, Givens said. As an example of their work, the fellows recently worked with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to overhaul a website that matches veterans with employment opportunities.