Trump wants to trademark “Keep America Great” for his 2020 campaign… but it’s already taken

During an interview with the Washington Post , President-elect Trump announced that he already has a slogan for a reelection bid in 2020: “Are you ready?” he said. “‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”

“Get me my lawyer!” the president-elect shouted.

Two minutes later, one arrived.

“Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great,’ ” Trump said.

“Got it,” the lawyer replied.

Unfortunately for Trump, “Keep America Great” has already been trademarked, by a D.C.-based official working for California’s Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat. Andreas S. Mueller, the Chief of Federal Policy for the California Military Department, trademarked the phrase on July 6, 2016, for use in T-shirts, sunglasses, and hats. Mueller didn’t return a call for comment from Fast Company.

But all is not lost: “Keep America Great!” (with the exclamation point) is still available.