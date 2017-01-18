Zuckerberg still struggling with privacy settings on Hawaiian estate

It’s been quite a week for news of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and legal proceedings. First he was in Dallas testifying that Facebook-owned Oculus didn’t steal core intellectual property from another company. And now comes word that Zuck is suing many of the neighbors of the massive piece of property he bought in Hawaii in a bid to ensure more privacy for him and his family .

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, many of the 700-acre, $100 million property’s neighbors maintain rights to cross it, and Zuckerberg is none too pleased with that. The suits he’s filing against owners of a dozen or so of them would force them to sell.

“The legal action known as ‘quiet title and partition’ isn’t uncommon in Hawaii,” the Star-Advertiser wrote. “Yet even with an order from a judge and financial compensation, forcing people to sell land that has been in their families for generations can be off-putting — especially when it’s driven by the sixth-richest person in the world.”

In a statement provided to Fast Company, Keoni Shultz, a partner at Cades Schutte who claims to represent Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan said, “It is common in Hawaii to have small parcels of land within the boundaries of a larger tract, and for the title to these smaller parcels to have become broken or clouded over time. In some cases, co-owners may not even be aware of their interests. Quiet title actions are the standard and prescribed process to identify all potential co-owners, determine ownership, and ensure that, if there are other co-owners, each receives appropriate value for their ownership share.”

