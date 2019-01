Deliveroo is readying for battle against UberEats. The London-based food delivery startup is hiring 300 new tech employees to build out both hardware and software for its platform .

Many techies are considering leaving the U.K. as it prepares to exit the European Union. But engineers could be persuaded to stick around for Deliveroo, which is growing very quickly. The three-year-old unicorn operates internationally and in 2016 saw orders balloon by over 650%.