Yet again, a Cabinet nominee is in trouble for not paying taxes for a household employee

• 1993: Zoë Baird, President Clinton’s choice for attorney general, withdrew her nomination amid reports that she had once hired illegal immigrants and failed to pay taxes on those employees. His second choice, Kimba Wood, also withdrew her nomination due to “Nannygate,” though she had paid taxes on her nanny.
• 2009: Tom Daschle, President Obama’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, withdrew his nomination after it was revealed that he paid about $140,000 in back taxes connected to a car and driver that he was provided by a former employer.
• Today: Mick Mulvaney, President Trump’s pick for budget director: “I have come to learn during the confirmation review process that I failed to pay FICA and federal and state unemployment taxes on a household employee for the years 2000 — 2004.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens