Yet again, a Cabinet nominee is in trouble for not paying taxes for a household employee

• 1993: Zoë Baird, President Clinton’s choice for attorney general, withdrew her nomination amid reports that she had once hired illegal immigrants and failed to pay taxes on those employees. His second choice, Kimba Wood, also withdrew her nomination due to “Nannygate,” though she had paid taxes on her nanny.

• 2009: Tom Daschle, President Obama’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, withdrew his nomination after it was revealed that he paid about $140,000 in back taxes connected to a car and driver that he was provided by a former employer.

• Today: Mick Mulvaney, President Trump’s pick for budget director: “I have come to learn during the confirmation review process that I failed to pay FICA and federal and state unemployment taxes on a household employee for the years 2000 — 2004.”