Watch a century’s worth of global warming in less time than it takes to microwave your lunch

Government agencies said today that Earth’s surface temperatures in 2016 were once again the warmest on record. This marks the first time since record-keeping began in 1880 that global temperatures beat records three years in a row. The findings came from analyses conducted independently by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The animation below is nothing short of terrifying.
