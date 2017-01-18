This generation spends the most time on social media and it’s not the millennials

They’ve known for a long time that reality bites, so maybe that’s why Generation X spends more time on social media than other demographic cohorts. According to a new insights report from Nielsen Social, people ages 35-49 spend an average of 7 hours per week on social media. That’s an hour longer per week than millennials, or people ages 18-34. The report also indicates that Gen Xers spend more time interacting with TV on Facebook—a nice little nugget of information for advertisers. Important caveat: The report only looked at consumers 18 and over, so who knows? Gen Z could have everyone beat. Read the full report here.