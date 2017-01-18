advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here’s what will happen if you use your drone to spy on the global elite

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

A story in Bloomberg today shows how Swiss police are using drone-jamming technology in Davos, Switzerland, where the elite business confab World Economic Forum is taking place this week. Authorities there are apparently worried that drones could be used to conduct surveillance or even launch an attack. Rather than shooting drones out of the sky, defensive measures would include jamming tech that creates an “invisible fence” around a drone, or taking a drone down with a rocket-propelled net. Read the full story here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life