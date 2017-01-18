Maybe it was the Snapchat election, after all

We heard a lot about the so-called “Snapchat election” at the beginning of the 2016 election season, but all that chatter sort of fell by the wayside as Donald Trump rose to unexpected prominence using far more conventional means (i.e., cable news and an active Twitter account).

But chat apps may have had more influence over the election than we realized. Today, the Knight Foundation is releasing a new report called “Chat the Vote,” which examines the way that chat apps like Snapchat and Facebook Messenger not only provided a steady stream of election news and information, but also helped people register to vote.

Knight Foundation is releasing its findings this morning at 9:30 a.m. The press conference is being live-streamed here.