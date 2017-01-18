advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Yahoo Japan is refusing to stop the sale of ivory on its auction site

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

28,000 pieces of ivory were sold on the site in 2015—seven times more than a decade earlier—despite Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s attempt to put a stop to the trade, reports Business Insider. But Yahoo Japan insists that its users should be able to trade whatever is legal, as is the sale of ivory imported into Japan before 1989. However, critics say it’s highly likely many of the ivory pieces being sold on Yahoo Japan came into the country after 1989.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life