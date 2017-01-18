Yahoo Japan is refusing to stop the sale of ivory on its auction site

28,000 pieces of ivory were sold on the site in 2015—seven times more than a decade earlier—despite Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s attempt to put a stop to the trade, reports Business Insider. But Yahoo Japan insists that its users should be able to trade whatever is legal, as is the sale of ivory imported into Japan before 1989. However, critics say it’s highly likely many of the ivory pieces being sold on Yahoo Japan came into the country after 1989.
