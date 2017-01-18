advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Theranos’s last blood-testing lab failed its inspection

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The embattled heath tech company’s lab in Scottsdale, Arizona, was found to have operational deficiencies when representatives from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made an unannounced inspection of it in September, reports the Wall Street Journal. Shortly after the failed inspection, Theranos announced it was exiting the laboratory business in favor of building portable medical testing devices.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life