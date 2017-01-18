Qualcomm allegedly bribed Apple to not make a WiMAX iPhone

The allegations come from a lawsuit filed by the FTC against the chipmaker that says in 2007 Qualcomm offered to refund some of the patent royalty payments Apple paid them for its modems if Apple agreed not to make a WiMAX iPhone, reports the Verge. Though WiMAX is now dead, in 2007 the technology was available before LTE, which meant Qualcomm’s competitors like Sprint could have cornered the market on 4G-comparable speeds had the tech caught on.
