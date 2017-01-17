Mattel doubles down on tech toys, naming Google exec Margaret Georgiadis CEO

For the kids of yesteryear, it was Barbie vs. blocks. Today it’s Barbie vs. Minecraft , and legacy toy companies are struggling to compete.

Mattel, maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels, has been experimenting on the margins with technology-related ideas. Now the company is putting technology front and center, with the appointment of Margaret Georgiadis, president of Google‘s Americas division since 2011, as its new chief executive. Georgiadis, a former partner at McKinsey & Co., has not previously worked in the toy industry.

Shares of Mattel gained 4.7% following the announcement.

[Photo: courtesy of Mattel]