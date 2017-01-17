Now that Chelsea Manning is going free, will WikiLeaks keep this promise?

President Obama commuted the jail sentence of whistleblower Chelsea Manning today. As a result, Manning will not have to serve out her 35-year sentence but instead will go free in two months.

Strangely, WikiLeaks—the recipient of the documents leaked by Manning in 2010—tweeted last week that founder Julian Assange would “agree to US extradition” if Obama granted Manning clemency.

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

Free speech activists have been calling for a pardon of both Manning and Edward Snowden for a long time, but that didn’t exactly happen today. A pardon indicates that the government has forgiven the original offense. Commuting a sentence does not.