Google slashes price of Daydream View VR headset nearly 40% to $49

If you’ve been looking to buy a good-quality virtual reality headset but don’t want to go whole hog and get an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, or even a PlayStation VR, you’re probably going to be looking at mobile VR–a headset that connects to a phone. There, the big choices are Samsung’s $99 Gear VR or Google’s Daydream View .

Launched in November at $79, the Daydream View is a nice, well-designed piece of hardware that works with Google’s Daydream VR platform, offers a wide variety of apps (including several Google apps rebuilt just for VR, like YouTube, Street View, Play Movies, and more), and comes with a hand-held controller. Today, Google and Verizon (the only carrier that supports Google’s Pixel, which in turn is currently the only phone that powers the Daydream View) lowered the price of the gear to $49. That’s a pretty good price, a reflection of Google’s and Verizon’s latest promo for the device, and certainly a move intended to get more people interested in it, and by extension, interested in the Pixel phone. These promos are fairly frequent. Some carriers, for example, have offered a free Gear VR if you bought a Samsung phone.

