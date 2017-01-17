advertisement
Facebook is on trial, and journalists were just told to stop live-tweeting from the courtroom 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

All day long, Mike Isaac of the New York Times and William Turton of Gizmodo had been live-tweeting from a Dallas courtroom with updates about a lawsuit against Facebook. But a short while ago, they both tweeted that they were told to stop. 

Apparently, live-tweeting from a trial is not protected speech. A broad federal law restricting courtroom broadcasts has been interpreted as including live blogging or tweeting.

