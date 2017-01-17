Facebook is on trial, and journalists were just told to stop live-tweeting from the courtroom 

All day long, Mike Isaac of the New York Times and William Turton of Gizmodo had been live-tweeting from a Dallas courtroom with updates about a lawsuit against Facebook . But a short while ago, they both tweeted that they were told to stop.

Court security officer just informed us no live tweeting is allowed. So, no more tweeting for me. Sorry, read my story that will be up soon!

— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 17, 2017

huh. was just informed "no live tweeting," which was not the case this morning. will do a longer dump later on. Story to come soon.

— ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) January 17, 2017

Apparently, live-tweeting from a trial is not protected speech. A broad federal law restricting courtroom broadcasts has been interpreted as including live blogging or tweeting.