Theranos appoints advisory board of biotech experts in move to turn around its reputation

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

After months of terrible headlines and some massive layoffs, Theranos is making a big push to turn around its reputation. The blood-testing startup is appointing an advisory board of pharmaceutical and medical device experts to work alongside its scientific advisors, reports Fast Company‘s Christina Farr. The board will be co-led by prominent academic Dr. Channing Robertson and Howie Rosen, the CEO of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharma company.

