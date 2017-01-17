Theranos appoints advisory board of biotech experts in move to turn around its reputation

After months of terrible headlines and some massive layoffs, Theranos is making a big push to turn around its reputation. The blood-testing startup is appointing an advisory board of pharmaceutical and medical device experts to work alongside its scientific advisors, reports Fast Company‘s Christina Farr. The board will be co-led by prominent academic Dr. Channing Robertson and Howie Rosen, the CEO of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharma company.