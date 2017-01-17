Those Obamacare penalties are really important

The Congressional Budget Office released a troubling report today on what could happen if the GOP moves forward with a plan to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act. The report projects that 18 million people would become uninsured within the first year alone, and that number would increase over the following decade. Most of the losses, the report said, would result from the elimination of the individual mandate penalties in which people without minimum coverage are required to pay a fine.
