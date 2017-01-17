American Apparel shutters all 110 of its retail stores

Last week, Canadian clothing company Gildan Activewear purchased American Apparel’s brand and some manufacturing equipment for $88 million. It conspicuously decided not to buy the retail stores. Yesterday American Apparel announced that it would be shuttering all 110 of these stores over the next few months.
The Los Angeles Times reports that American Apparel began laying off 2,400 workers in Southern California yesterday. Until the sale is finalized in February, the company is keeping some workers.