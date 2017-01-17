Mark Zuckerberg is in a mood—publishing industry braces for shift

Well, that was quick. Less than a year after Facebook began paying publishers to produce live videos, many now say they don’t expect their streaming contracts to be renewed, Recode reports . Instead, Facebook is going to encourage them to produce “premium video content” (read: pour even more resources into video).

The change appears to be another shift in focus for CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been touting Facebook’s live-streaming growth in recent earnings reports and had seemed to be trying to position the social network as an alternative to live TV. More broadly, Facebook has been targeting advertising dollars once spent on television, so an emphasis on higher-quality video is an obvious progression of that.



[Photo: Flickr user Paul Williams]