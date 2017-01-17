Watch China’s president staunchly defend globalization at the world’s most elite business conference

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today, President Xi Jinping of China delivered an hour-long rebuke of the anti-globalism sentiment that has taken hold in much of the world and given rise to populist politicians like Donald Trump. In the speech, Xi warned of a trade war—a situation in which he said “no one would emerge as a winner.”
“There is no point in blaming economic globalization for the world’s problems, as that is simply not the case and it will not help solve the problems. From a historical perspective, economic globalization results from growing social productivity and is the natural outcome of scientific and technological advances. It is not something created by any individuals or any countries.”
Watch the full speech below: