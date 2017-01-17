advertisement
Microsoft’s former Office head has been appointed the new COO of Baidu

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The former Microsoft exec Qi Lu will take up the role as COO and president of China’s search giant effective immediately, reports Bloomberg. Besides running the Office and search groups at Microsoft, Lu was an architect of the company’s strategy for artificial intelligence and bots—something Lu believes is the next big profit driver for Baidu.

