The Hyperloop probably won’t debut in the U.S.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The reason, according to America’s outgoing transportation secretary, Anthony Foxx, is that the technology behind it is so new and untested, Congressional action would likely be required before the DoT could start making rules for the new form of transportation due to safety concerns, which could take a while, reports Recode. For that reason, other countries that have laxer transportation safety laws could see it debut first.

