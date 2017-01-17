advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Investors won’t get any voting power in Snap IPO

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The unusual conditions attached to shares in the upcoming IPO mean SnapChat cofounders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy will retain 70% of the company’s voting power despite owning only 45% of the stock, reports the Wall Street Journal.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life