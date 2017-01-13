Bob Iger joins Tim Cook in the 2016 pay-cut club

The Disney chief made $43.9 million last year, about $1 million less than he made in 2015, according to a new SEC filing cited by Variety. In fact, Iger’s 2016 compensation is almost $2 million less than the $46.5 million he was paid two years ago. Strangely, Disney is doing pretty well these days. The company is trading at more than $108 a share, compared to $99 a share this time last year, and despite ongoing concerns about subscriber losses at ESPN, its studio unit had a stellar year at the box office.