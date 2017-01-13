It sure seems like the “New Yorker” is baiting Donald Trump with its new cover

Donald Trump has a history of going tit for tat with anyone who dares to present him in an unflattering light. It’s a trend that has proved profitable for some media organizations, which have benefited from increased readers and subscriptions following an attack from the president-elect. The New York Times, Vanity Fair , and now BuzzFeed are just a few that have enjoyed a Trump bump.

An early look at next week’s cover, "At the Wheel," by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/qerdzyQXfU pic.twitter.com/i5yugJjrXZ

— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 13, 2017

So we couldn’t help but wonder if the New Yorker is hoping for a little sales boost with its latest cover, which depicts a cartoonish Trump in a coin-operated kid’s car. Trump, of course, has a list of go-to insults at the ready for just such an occasion. Which one will he use? Feel free to take our poll.