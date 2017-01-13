Nike takes over Bandier’s flagship store to launch its new women’s tights

Last year, I wrote about how Bandier’s flagship location in New York reimagines the brick-and-mortar store. The space goes way beyond displaying products. It includes a large fitness studio and plenty of other spaces that can be transformed into lounges, concert venues, or really anything you could imagine.

Yesterday, Nike took advantage of Bandier’s creative approach to its store by taking over all three floors of it for an entire month to launch its new women’s product, tights designed to offer compression in key muscle groups. It has invested a lot in reconfiguring the space, building a carousel and a terrarium on the site. On the second floor, customers can try on the tights, then immediately take pictures of them in a video booth. Nike is also offering special classes and workshops in the studio throughout the next few weeks.

On a daily basis, we hear of retailers around the country shuttering their stores, but Bandier’s approach shows that brick-and-mortar experiences are far from dead. Brands just need to be more creative about how they engage with consumers.