All eyes are on SpaceX’s launch tomorrow

It’s been four months since one of SpaceX’s rockets exploded on a Cape Canaveral launchpad, but the company is ready to get back to business tomorrow. At 9:54 PT, it is launching another rocket set to carry 10 satellites into orbit on behalf of the communications company Iridium.

SpaceX had to determine the cause of the explosion, then wait for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its next mission. Now, the world is watching to see how the launch of Falcon 9 will go, since its success will determine whether SpaceX can go through with its future plans, including a mission to Mars.

Read more in The Verge.

[Image via SpaceX]