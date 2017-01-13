Will your job be automated? Search this database to find out

The McKinsey Global Institute posted a report today about the future of automation. One of the most interesting parts deals with how automation will affect specific occupations in the United States. The group estimates that half of today’s work activities could be automated by 2055.

According to the report, jobs that are most susceptible to automation are “physical ones in highly structured and predictable environments, as well as data collection and processing.” Those types of jobs appear most in manufacturing, food service, retail trade, and accommodation positions. They represent 51% of the activities in the U.S. economy.

McKinsey put more than 750 occupations into a searchable database that measures their “automation potential” by estimating the percentage of time that could be automated by adapting known technologies.

Visit the database page here to search for your job.



[Photo: Flickr user Dushan Hanuska]