Here’s how much new Tesla owners will have to pay to supercharge their cars

Late last year, Tesla told potential customers that it was ending a program that allowed car owners to re-up their batteries for free. New customers, anyone who buys a car after January 15, will have to pay to charge their battery. Here’s how much :

Tesla says that it will offer 400 kWh of Supercharger credits to each car buyer annually. Those credits do not roll over. If you need more kWh, you’ll either pay per minute or per kWh, depending on the location. If you’re paying under the per-minute cost structure there are two tiers, one each for charging above or below 60 kW— double the price of the first tier. The fees range. In New York you’ll pay $0.13 per kWh, while in Texas you’ll pay $0.08 per minute for under 60 kWh and $0.16 per minute for more than 60 kWh. In California, you’ll pay $0.20 per kWh.

The company notes that these fees do not cover the costs of the actual service; the Supercharger network will not be a profit generator. Also, Tesla owners with free charging should watch out for idle fees— $0.40 per minute in the U.S. if you leave your car at a charging station once it’s fueled up.



[Photo: Tesla]