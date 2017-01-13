SpaceX wants to be an ISP—and it has some very Elon Musk-like subscriber projections

Internal financial documents leaked to the Wall Street Journal reveal that SpaceX is in the early stages of launching an internet satellite business, one it hopes will bring in enough revenue to fund its ambitious Mars travel efforts over the next decade. The company projects its internet business will bring in $30 billion in revenue and have over 40 million subscribers by 2025. That would make it almost as large as the two largest U.S. broadband providers, Comcast and Charter, combined. Elon Musk has a history of fumbling on big promises, including a recent delivery shortfall for Tesla vehicles.