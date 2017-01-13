Guess why Uber drivers are walking off the job in Russia?

An 18% tax levy passed by Russian President Vladimir Putin goes into effect for U.S. tech companies this year, and according to a report in Bloomberg today, Uber has asked its drivers to pay the tax, promising to reimburse them later. Some have decided they’d rather quit than deal with the administrative headache. Putin passed the so-called “value-added tax” in July 2016, applying it to global internet companies. Uber denies that significant numbers of drivers are quitting, Bloomberg reports.