Here’s a quick tutorial of Snapchat’s new universal search feature

By Christopher Zara

As of today, Snapchat users can more easily search their friends and look for new ones courtesy of a brand-new universal search feature. The long-awaited tool attempts to address what has been one of the biggest complaints about the popular messaging app—a distinctly unintuitive user interface, which is also it’s most defining feature. TechCrunch, which reported the new design change this morning, posted a quick tutorial on YouTube. Check it out below.

