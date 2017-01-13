One Washington wasn’t enough for Jeff Bezos

Having already conquered Washington State, Jeff Bezos is increasingly setting his sights on the nation’s capital. The billionaire Amazon chief already bought the Washington Post, and soon he’ll own the city’s largest private residence. As reported this morning in (where else?) the Washington Post, Bezos recently purchased the 27,000-square-foot mansion that used to be the home of the Textile Museum. The mansion, in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood, sold in October for $23 million. And because you can never have too many mansions that used to be museums, Bezos will reportedly convert it into a single-family home.