My Favorite Bookmarks – Josh Silverman

Email: joshs@evite.com

URL: www.evite.com

Surfing Manifesto: Most Web sites seem as if they are designed to make me spend more time online. I look for sites that help me get day-to-day things done faster, so that I have more time to spend offline, enjoying life.

Citysearch.com

www.citysearch.com

I go to this site to find things to do on the weekend. It has everything from movie listings and restaurant reviews to a calendar of cultural events.