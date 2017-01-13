The Israeli phone hacking firm Cellebrite has been hacked

Some 900 GB of data, including customer information, databases, evidence files from seized mobile phones, and “a vast amount of technical data regarding Cellebrite’s products” was stolen in the hack and handed over to Motherboard. Though it’s never been publicly confirmed, it is believed U.S. security and law enforcement agencies use Cellebrite’s technologies to gain access to smartphones. Other clients are also rumored to include authoritarian regimes such as Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

[Image: Cellebrite]