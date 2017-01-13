advertisement
Amazon’s Anime Strike is a new $5 on-demand video service dedicated to anime

By Michael Grothaus

The monthly subscription fee will get you access to more than 1,000 anime titles, but you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to subscribe to it, reports Variety.
[Image: Amazon]

