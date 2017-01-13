Security experts are tearing apart Trump’s cyber-czar pick for running an “easily hackable website”

They weren’t kind to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani after it was announced he’s in charge of cybersecurity for the country, calling out his infosec consultancy firm’s giulianisecurity.com website, reports the Register .

“Seventy-year-old Luddite autocrats who often brag about not using technology are somehow put in charge of technology: It’s like setting our country on fire and giving every extranational hacker a roman candle—or, rather, not setting on fire, but dousing in gasoline,” said accomplished hacker Dan Tentler.