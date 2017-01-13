advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The iPhone is stealing Android’s market share in the U.S.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Android smartphone sales accounted for 55% of U.S. smartphone sales for the three months that ended on November 30—a fall from 60% for the same period one year earlier, reports Recode.
[Image: Apple]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life